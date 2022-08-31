Fort Jackson welcomes new Commanding General

Change of command ceremony Aug. 31 welcomed Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Wednesday Fort Jackson welcomed its new commanding general.

Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd Commanding General for the Fort.

Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis is retiring to becomes the Commandant of Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University.

Kelly has served 28 years in the U.S. Army and has been a commander for the last nine years.

Change and transition are necessary ingredients for success says Fort Jackson’s new commander. Brigadier General Kelly shared his focus as he begins on developing readiness which includes the effort to recruit new soldiers. It’s a challenge that Fort Jackson is currently facing. “The future soldier preparatory course is a path to success. It will provide a way for those that want to serve in our army to be able to do so. We’re going to do that with no reduction to our standards, we’re going to do that while maintaining quality for quality is absolutely more important than quantity and we’re going to do that while providing a way for those that want to serve.“