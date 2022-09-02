CFD: No one is hurt after a fire at Lexington Green Condominiums

Kenneil Mitchell,

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after an apartment fire this morning.

It happened after 9 a.m. at the Lexington Green Condominiums on Bush River Road.

According to officials, the fire extended to the attic but was contained at the apartment and damaged one unit.

The fire is out and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the cause.

