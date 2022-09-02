CFD: No one is hurt after a fire at Lexington Green Condominiums

RIGHT NOW: Our @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews along with @IrmoFire made a great stop on an apartment fire that broke out at Lexington Green Condos this morning. Crews responded to the property off of the 1200 block of Bush River Road just before 9:15 a.m. Friday. pic.twitter.com/XKMv8i7mXz — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) September 2, 2022

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after an apartment fire this morning.

It happened after 9 a.m. at the Lexington Green Condominiums on Bush River Road.

According to officials, the fire extended to the attic but was contained at the apartment and damaged one unit.

The fire is out and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the cause.