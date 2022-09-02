Preventing overdoses in inmates

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — According to the national institute on drug abuse, 85 percent of the country’s prison population suffers substance use disorder or are incarcerated for a crime involving drugs.

A recent study also found that in the first two weeks following release from prison, former inmates are 40 times more likely to die of a drug overdose.

to help inmates beat addiction and give themselves the best chance for recovery upon release. To help reduce that, the South Carolina department of corrections has teamed up with Pear Therapeutics for a first-of-its kind program.

The program involves software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics.

S.C.D.C Director Bryan Stirling also says that finding mental health professionals to work in prisons in South Carolina has proved difficult and that the new technology serves as a good supplement to the help inmates are already getting.

He adds that peer support counselors are also available for people while they are in prison and upon release to help them with opioid addiction as well other things such as employment.