UofSC introduces ‘Gamecock Plus’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday the University of South Carolina’s Athletics Department ‘Gamecocks Plus’. The service is free for current Gamecock Club Members.

If you are not already a Gamecock Club Member, you can join for $100 dollars a year to get access.

It includes exclusive behind the scenes content from Gamecock Athletics as well as replays of ESPN’s welcome home series and more.