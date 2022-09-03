Orangburg deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in NC

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a duo accused of various crimes in North Carolina. Authorities say they were able to obtain information about two people driving a black Volkswagen Jetta through the Palmetto state who were wanted for Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses, and Attempted Murder. While driving through the state a Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they were able to obtain information concerning the possible whereabouts of the two.

After checking hotels along Highway 601, authorities were able to locate a car matching the same make and model they had been searching for. While monitoring the car during surveillance, officials say they witnessed 48 year old Dmartez Evans putting a book bag and a clothes hamper into the vehicle. When authorities were able to confirm the warrants for Evans out of Fayetteville, North Carolina Special Operations officers moved in an arrested Evans on site without incident.

SLED agents say a woman identified as Tia Franseca was with Evans during the arrest who authorities say was in possession of a large amount of marijuana. The drugs and two cell phones agents say they seized from Evans were entered into evidence while Evans and Franseca were hauled away in handcuffs. Both Evans and Franseca have been taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center