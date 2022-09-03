Tigers crush Elizabeth City State, 58-14

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College head football coach preaches about the importance of all three phases of a football game – offense, defense and special teams. In Saturday’s season opener against Elizabeth City State, the Tigers dominated in all three phases to take a 58-14 victory over Elizabeth City State in the Carolinas Classic.

Benedict racked up 550 yards of total offense; held Elizabeth City State to 243 yards of offense, 0-for-10 on third and fourth downs; and had several big plays on special teams, including a blocked punt which helped lead to a Benedict touchdown.

“We talk about winning all three phases,” said Benedict head football coach Chennis Berry . “There were times last year where we might play well on defense and didn’t play as well on offense, and so-so on special teams or vice versa. At the end of the day, I think all three phases found a way to win this football game.”

After the Vikings scored early in the game on an 84-yards pass, it was all Benedict taking a 24-7 lead at the half and building the cushion to 58-7, before the Vikings closed out the game with a late 55-yard touchdown run.

“At halftime, I told them it was zero-zero and they had to have that mentality to come out and finish the game. I thought they did that. They took the opening drive in the second half down for a touchdown. Our guys executed,” Berry said.

The Tigers rushed for 215 yards, with newcomers Deondra Duehart (51 yards on 8 carries) and Noah Zaire Scotland (50 yards on 10 carries) leading the way.

Benedict’s preseason quarterback battle between veteran incumbent Eric Phoenix and transfer newcomer John Lampley had no decisive winner. Phoenix completed 14-of-17 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for another score. Lampley completed 7-of-14 passes for 147 yards and a score while also rushing for 24 yards. Neither quarterback threw an interception.

“It’s still an evaluation week by week, especially early in the season,” Berry said. “I thought both of them did a good job of moving the offense. They’re both really talented quarterbacks. They both run and they both can throw. We’re blessed to have both of them here in our program. They did a good job of managing the offense.”

Jabari Tucker scored three touchdowns on the night, getting a pair of scoring passes along with a 25-yard run. Tayven Grice had a 15-yard touchdown run, while Scotland and Da’Von Smith both had short scoring runs. Reginald Harden caught a 68-yard touchdown bomb from Lampley. Loobert Denelus gave the Tigers a safety in the first quarter.

Brandon Lane led the defense with five tackles as the Tigers were able to play a lot of players on both sides of the ball. Benedict’s defense held the Vikings to eight first downs. The Vikings were 0-for-9 on third-down conversions and failed on their only fourth-down conversion attempt.

Benedict takes to the road next week, traveling to face the Lane Dragons in Jackson, Tenn.