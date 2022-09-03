Too much screen time could be aging you prematurely

(CNN) — It’s happened to all of us at some point, someone telling you that you are just spending too much time on your cell phone. Well, it might be a good idea to listen according to a new study that reveals too much screen time could be causing you to age faster.

That’s what new research suggests in a study published in the journal, “Frontiers in Aging.” The study takes a closer look at blue light which emits from televisions and mobile devices.

scientists say the light can alter essential chemicals that help cells function.

These changes may accelerate the cells’ aging and lead to them dying prematurely.

One scientists suggests avoiding excessive exposure to blue light as a good anti-aging strategy.