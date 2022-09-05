FDA says salmon from Miami-based smokehouse possibly tainted with Listeria

FDA— Miami-based St. James Smokehouse announced a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon. The Food and Drug Administration says the food may be tainted with listeria.

That can cause serious and possibly fatal infections to children, elder adults and people with weak immune systems. The salmon in question was sold by distributors between February and June of this year.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported. More information is available at www.fda.gov.