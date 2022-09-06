Authorities searching for two individuals responsible for vape store burglary

Jessica Mejia,

Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 115801 Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals responsible for a burglary that took place on Aug. 28 at Blythewood’s Tobacco and Vape store.

The individuals took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/umhFEKKTZKw

If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com

