Authorities searching for two individuals responsible for vape store burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals responsible for a burglary that took place on Aug. 28 at Blythewood’s Tobacco and Vape store.

The individuals took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/umhFEKKTZKw

If you have any information about the incident or the identity of the suspects, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com