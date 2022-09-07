E-cigarette maker JUUL to pay $438 million in settlement over marketing practices

Popular e-cigarette maker JUUL will pay nearly $440 million to dozens of states, including South Carolina, in a settlement.

CNN— Popular e-cigarette maker JUUL will pay nearly $440 million to dozens of states, including South Carolina, in a settlement.

The announcement comes after a two-year probe into the company’s marketing and sales practices.

It found JUUL deliberately marketed its products to young people—even though e-cigarette sales to underage people are illegal.

JUUL’s marketing efforts included free samples, social media campaigns, launch parties, and using young-looking models in its ad campaigns.