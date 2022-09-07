Lexington-Richland 5 responds to threat against Chapin Middle School

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District 5 is responding to a threat made against Chapin Middle School.

During a football game at Chapin High School on September 2, several attendees overheard a student make threats against Chapin Middle School.

School officials say they immediately notified law enforcement and precautions were taken to ensure this student could not pose a threat.

As a result of the threat, SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Behavioral Science Unit is assisting with threat analysis.

School District Five is also conducting a multilevel threat assessment with this student and is handling the situation in accordance with the District’s Student Code of Conduct.

District officials encourage students to use the STOPit app if they see or hear anything of concern.