The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.

All of the requirements that must be met to receive the rebate:

You file your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17, 2022

You are a SC resident, part-year resident, or nonresident.

You have Individual Income Tax liability for tax year 2021

For more information, visit dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022