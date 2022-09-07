West Columbia man arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

Image: SC Office of the Attorney General/logo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrest of Christian Ryan Shumpert of West Columbia for attempting to sexually exploit a minor.

The arrest was made on Aug. 31 by the Charleston Police Department and members from the South Carolina’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

He is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.