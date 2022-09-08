Benedict hires new softball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College has named Brianna Billie as head softball coach, Benedict Director of Athletics Willie Washington has announced.

Billie, a former standout player for the Lady Tigers, takes over for Loraine Dunbar , who will focus her duties as Assistant Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator for Benedict.

She comes to Benedict after serving as an assistant coach at Northwest Missouri State University for the past three years.

She also served one season as a student assistant at Benedict following her standout career as a player.

As a player, she complied a batting average of .404 during the 2017 season, and improving to .429 in 2018 as a lefty slapper, and was regarded as one of the top outfielders in the SIAC. In 2018, she also received First Team All-SIAC and MVP of the Benedict College softball team. She led NCAA Division 2 in stolen bases in 2018, averaged 1.49 stolen bases per game (52 in 35 games).

Prior to Benedict, Billie attended Darton State College in Albany, Ga., before transferring to Benedict.

Billie was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., but raised in Monroe, Ga. She graduated from Monroe Area High School in 2014. She comes from a loving family from parents Erricka Young- McKenzie and Dameon Billie and is the eldest of 10 children.

She graduated from Benedict College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree, and earned a Master of Applied Health and Sport Science from Northwest Missouri State University.

She is a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Coach Billie believes in player development on and off the field. She has a very detail-oriented approach to developing high-quality student-athletes in and out of the classroom.

“Thank you to Benedict College athletics department for trusting me with this great opportunity,” Billie said. “I am excited to be a part of the Tiger athletics family again. The athletics department has a championship culture, and I look forward to executing the same mentality in the softball program.”