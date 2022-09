RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Thursday.

Troopers say it happened before midnight at the intersection of Nates Road and Two Notch Road.

According to investigators, a 2011 Nissan Armada SUV was travelling north when the driver hit the pedestrian.

The driver wasn’t injured.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.