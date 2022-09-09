Proposed abortion ban bill rejected by State House

A proposed near-total abortion ban bill was rejected in the State Senate Thursday after a medical affairs committee removed exceptions for rape and incest victims.

The Associated Press reports senators did pass a few changes to the six week ban including cutting the time for rape or incest victims to get abortions from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks and requiring that DNA from the aborted fetus be collected for police.

The bill now goes back to the house, however, the State Supreme Court has suspended the Fetal Heartbeat Bill due to a lawsuit.