Four dead in crash involving train and car in downtown Florence: Coroner

By: Alexx Altman-Devilbiss

Four people were killed last night in a crash involving a train and car at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The Florence Police Department is investigating. pic.twitter.com/HS3TOZ9mGx — Tonya Brown (@TonyaWPDE) September 11, 2022

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash involving a train and car at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Mitchell Carter II, 34, of Florence, Jeneka Carter, 40, Antoine Hines, 46, of Florence and Ruby Taylor, 27, of Hartsville were identified by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

von Lutcken said preliminary findings reveal the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempting to go around the crossing arms and crashed into the train that was at a standstill. The impact resulted in the vehicle bursting into flames.

CSX Transportation released the following statement about the incident:

“At approximately 10:45 last night, a vehicle stuck a stopped CSX train on the railroad tracks at the North Dargen Street crossing in Florence, SC. Three vehicle occupants were transported to a McLeod Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Florence County Police who are investigating and should be contacted for further information about the incident. The train crew was not injured. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”

The coroner added one passenger survived. No information was released on the extent of their injuries.

Community members said the car appeared to be under the train and caught fire.

The Florence Police Department is investigating what led up to the deadly crash.