Adopt a free shelter pet September 16-21

Columbia Animal Services is hosting free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes.

All pet adoptions are FREE from September 16 – 21, 2022‼️

For additional info visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane or call 803-776-PETS (7387)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes.

In a press release, the organizers stated the event will help ease over-crowding issues in local shelters.

The event will take place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC, 29209.

For more information contact: (803)-776-7387.