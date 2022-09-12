Adopt a free shelter pet September 16-21

Columbia Animal Services is hosting free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes.

In a press release, the organizers stated the event will help ease over-crowding issues in local shelters.

The event will take place at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC, 29209.

For more information contact: (803)-776-7387.

