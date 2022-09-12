NAACP Columbia’s 35th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Gala kicks off this Friday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Columbia branch is hosting its 35th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Gala this Friday!

It starts at 7 p.m. at Seawell’s Banquet & Conference Center on 1125 Rosewood Drive.

Curtis spoke with Oveta Glover, President of the Columbia NAACP branch, who talked about how the gala honors, members, friends, and community supporters for their achievements and contributions.

The event also raises funds for the support of the major work of the Columbia branch.

Rev. Dr. Nelson B. Rivers III will be the keynote speaker.

Officials say the gala provides live entertainment, great food, fellowship, and excellent networking opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased today through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Columbia Branch Office at 1615 Pickens St. or through Carolina Box Office’s website.

You can also call 803-256-8771 for more information.