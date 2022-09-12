Potential railroad workers strike looming

CNN— A potential massive rail strike on Friday could deal another blow to the US economy. The seven unions represent more than 90,000 workers at the nation’s freight railroads.

They want salary increases and back pay for hours worked since 2020.

If they go on strike, it could bring 40% of the nation’s freight to a grinding halt.

A prolonged strike could lead to empty shelves in stores, temporary closures at factories that don’t have the parts they need, and higher prices due to limited availability of consumer goods.

