12/18

POWELL, JEFFREY NAQUAN

SHOPLIFTING / SHOPLIFTING, VALUE $2,000 OR LESS MAGISTRATE/MUNICIPAL COURT BENCH WARRANT (USED BY PPP ONLY) PROBATION / VIOALTION OF TERMS OF PROB ESCAPE / ESCAPE, ATTEMPTED ESCAPE OR POSSESS TOOLS TO ESCAPE FAILURE TO OBEY PUBLIC SAFETY RESISTING ARREST DISOBEDIENCE TO A POLICE OFFICER RESISTING / RESISTING ARREST; OPPOSE, RESIST, OR ASSAULT LAW