Gamecocks release 2023 conference baseball schedule

Mike Gillespie,

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 14).

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Fayetteville, Ark., for a three-game series against 2022 College World Series participant Arkansas on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against LSU on March 24-26. Carolina then travels to Kentucky for the three-game set on March 31-April 2.

Carolina hosts Florida on Easter weekend (April 6-8) and then visits Vanderbilt April 14-16. The Gamecocks have back-to-back home series against Tennessee (April 21-23) and Missouri (April 28-30).

A trip to Georgia (May 5-7) is followed by the final home SEC series of the season against Auburn (May 12-14). The Gamecocks close out the regular season with a three-game series at Mississippi State (May 18-20).

The SEC Tournament will take place May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC weekends could move to Thursday-Saturday due to TV. Those changes will be announced at a later date.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.

Fans can currently renew their season tickets for the 2023 season online here. (LINK) The deadline to renew season tickets is Dec. 2, 2022.

2023 Carolina SEC Schedule
March 17-19 at Arkansas
March 24-26 LSU
March 31-April 2 at Kentucky
April 6-8 Florida
April 14-16 at Vanderbilt
April 21-23 Tennessee
April 28-30 Missouri
May 5-7 at Georgia
May 12-14 Auburn
May 18-20 at Mississippi State
May 23-28 SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)
