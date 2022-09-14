Gamecocks release 2023 conference baseball schedule

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 14).

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Fayetteville, Ark., for a three-game series against 2022 College World Series participant Arkansas on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against LSU on March 24-26. Carolina then travels to Kentucky for the three-game set on March 31-April 2.

Carolina hosts Florida on Easter weekend (April 6-8) and then visits Vanderbilt April 14-16. The Gamecocks have back-to-back home series against Tennessee (April 21-23) and Missouri (April 28-30).

A trip to Georgia (May 5-7) is followed by the final home SEC series of the season against Auburn (May 12-14). The Gamecocks close out the regular season with a three-game series at Mississippi State (May 18-20).

The SEC Tournament will take place May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC weekends could move to Thursday-Saturday due to TV. Those changes will be announced at a later date.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.

Fans can currently renew their season tickets for the 2023 season online here. ( LINK ) The deadline to renew season tickets is Dec. 2, 2022.

2023 Carolina SEC Schedule March 17-19 at Arkansas March 24-26 LSU March 31-April 2 at Kentucky April 6-8 Florida April 14-16 at Vanderbilt April 21-23 Tennessee April 28-30 Missouri May 5-7 at Georgia May 12-14 Auburn May 18-20 at Mississippi State May 23-28 SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)