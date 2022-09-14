JT’s Auto Group donates delivery trucks to The Salvation Army

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Salvation Army of the Midlands held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Millwood Avenue location to unveil new delivery trucks.

JT’s Automotive Group donated the two trucks that will be used to deliver donated items to The Salvation Army Family Stores around the Midlands.

Advisory Board Vice Chairman Tyler Baldwin spoke about the importance of community donations, saying, “When you donate goods, you’re helping to provide items that are sold to the community or given to those with the greatest need. In addition when you shop at our store, you’re directly funding the life restoring programs that exist in our community.

“Without those who donate, these trucks are useless. So the credit goes to them,” says the CEO of JT’s Automotive Group, JT Gandolfo.

The trucks will also help move gifts for children in The Angel Tree program this Christmas season.

Major Mark Craddock, Area Commander with The Salvation Army, says the trucks will help in more ways than one.

“These trucks for the family stores are so vitally important for the operation of The Salvation Army to help move donor donations all across the Midlands to our family stores. And these family stores are vitally important for us. They do three things for us. They provide our case workers an avenue where we can provide items to families in need. They also sell items so we can convert that to cash and plug that into other services of The Salvation Army and provide families an economical place to shop so they can say hey we bought this for ourselves and we can support our own family,” says Major Craddock.

Gandolfo has been involved with The Salvation Army for more than 15 years now.

“Their motto has always been doing the most good. And The Salvation Army does the most good. They help the people that absolutely, positively need the help and so it’s exciting to be able to give back — and a privilege,” says Gandolfo.