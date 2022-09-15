CA Attorney General sues Amazon over anti-competitive pricing

The complaint stems from the way Amazon deals with third-party sellers.

(CNN)—California’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Amazon Wednesday.

The AG says the retailer requires all sellers to offer their lowest prices on its platform.

Merchants are contractually obligated not to list the same items for lower prices on other sites like Walmart, Target or Ebay.

The complaint alleges that policy leads to artificially inflated prices on those competing websites and is anti-competitive.

Amazon has not commented on the matter.