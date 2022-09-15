SCAG Alan Wilson: Lexington Man arrested on four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Timothy Sielicki, 30, from Lexington, S.C., for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Timothy Sielicki, 30, from Lexington, S.C., for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators say Sielicki distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 2nd degree and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).