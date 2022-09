Escape with Xscape’s Tamika Scott at her new cookbook signing at Barnes & Noble!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to get a signed copy of Xscape’s Tamika Scott’s newest cookbook today!

The “Table Set Cooking With Tamika Scott: A Taste of the South” book signing starts today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Barnes & Noble on 3400 Forest Drive.

Curtis spoke with the veteran singer about some of her favorite recipes like her smackin’ mac & cheese!

The book is available on Amazon.