Deputies seek answers in three year old murder case

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Newberry County deputies are searching for answers in a three year old murder investigation.

Authorities say on September 17, 2019, Sharonda Sims was found shot and killed in a home on Drayton Street in the Helena community.

Deputies say a security camera caught a portion of the shooting as sims was walking home.

Due to the distance of the security camera and the roadway not being well lit, the flash from the gun is all that is visible.

If you have any information on this incicent call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.