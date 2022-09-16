Online passport renewal available in 2023

(CNN)— The State Department relaunched the online passport renewal option to a limited number of people this morning.

According to its website, the department plans to make online passport renewal available to everyone in 2023.

Currently the option is only available to a limited number of people fitting certain criteria including: people 25 or older, those with passports issued between 2007 and 2013, and those who are not changing their name or gender.

According to the website, another round of online renewals will open again next month.