RCSD: Teen arrested after pulling out knife during school fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A student from Richland Northeast High School has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to deputies.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the 14 year-old female was charged for carrying a weapon on school property after she pulled out a knife during a fight with two other students.

Officials say the school resource officer and administrators were able to intervene quickly. No students were hurt.