VP Harris to speak at SC State convocation

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation ceremony.

University officials made the announcement Monday ahead of the ceremony which will take place Tuesday at 1pm.

The Vice President will welcome the HBCU’s largest freshman class in 15 years at the ceremony which will take place in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

This will not be Vice President Harris’s first visit to SC State, she made a stop in Orangeburg while on the campaign trail in 2019.

“South Carolina State University is honored to welcome Vice President Harris back to our campus,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Her visit is a golden opportunity for our students to hear directly from the highest-ranking woman in this nation’s history. Her achievements are motivational for all of us at SC State, especially for our young minority women.”

University officials say due to security concerns capacity will be limited and attendance will be restricted to the SC State campus community.