S.C. Red Cross volunteers and workers deploy to Puerto Rico

Help from the Midlands is headed to Puerto Rico to assist with the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Fiona.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Help from the Midlands is headed to Puerto Rico to assist with the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Fiona.

The American Red Cross says right now most of the island is without power. South Carolina volunteers and workers with the Red Cross are deploying to Puerto Rico this week.

ABC Columbia spoke with one Columbia resident, Kimberly Gonzalez who says there is a critical need for spanish speaking volunteers to help translate which will be her job. This will be Gonzalez first time deploying and she says it takes deep compassion to help those in need.

“It may not be me today but it may be me tomorrow and that’s how I normally internalize it. And I feel as though its important to be there for the another person because you never know. Because if you need that help and you didn’t help out before, how do you expect that person to help you back?,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is on standby and will be heading to Puerto Rico in the next 24 to 48 hours.