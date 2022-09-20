Today is National Voter Registration day!

(CNN)— Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate this year with the elections approaching in November.

The annual event is held each year on the fourth Tuesday in September and was started by the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2012.

Each state has their own registration requirements, to learn more and to register to vote head to vote.org