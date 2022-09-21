Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning.

Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.

Authorities say the Camry driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene, while the truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident.