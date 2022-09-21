Retailers looking to lower credit card processing fees

CNN—Walmart, Target, and Kroger are backing two bills in congress that will lower credit card fees.

The charges usually run between 1-3% of the transaction’s final price and stores often pass them on to customers.

According to the Nilson Report, last year retailers paid about $138 billion in processing fees.

Credit card companies say that money covers things like reward programs – banking services and protects retailers from fraud or customers who don’t pay their credit card bills.