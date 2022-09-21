SEC announces Gamecock tip times/TV information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced times and TV networks for the upcoming men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning. Fifteen of South Carolina’s 18 league games will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

The team’s matchup at Kentucky (Jan. 10) will be on ESPN or ESPN2 at 7 p.m. (ET). Another road game at Florida (Jan. 25) will be on ESPN2 or ESPNU at 7 p.m. A midweek contest versus Alabama late in the season on Feb. 22 will be on either ESPN/ESPN2 or ESPNU at 9 p.m.

The Gamecocks will have two more late tips at 9 p.m. with road contests at Missouri (Feb. 7) and at Mississippi State (Feb. 28).

Carolina will have five league home games on Saturdays in 2023, including three in the month of January.

The first game of the season and the Lamont Paris era will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8 against South Carolina State. Tip times and TV information for the non-conference schedule will be available soon.

2023 South Carolina Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule (all times EST)

1/3 (Tuesday) – at Vanderbilt – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

1/7 (Saturday) – vs. Tennessee – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/10 (Tuesday) – at Kentucky – 7 p.m. – ESPN/2

1/14 (Saturday) – vs. Texas A&M- 6 p.m. – SEC Network

1/17 (Tuesday) – vs. Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/21 (Saturday) – vs. Auburn – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

1/25 (Wednesday) – at Florida – 7 p.m. – ESPN2/U

1/28 (Saturday) – at Georgia – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

1/31 (Tuesday) – vs. Mississippi State – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/4 (Saturday) – vs. Arkansas – 3:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/7 (Tuesday) – at Missouri – 9 p.m. – SEC Network

2/11 (Saturday) – at Ole Miss – 1 p.m. – SEC Network

2/14 (Tuesday) – vs. Vanderbilt – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network

2/18 (Saturday) – at LSU – 1 p.m. – SEC Network

2/22 (Wednesday) – vs. Alabama – 9 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

2/25 (Saturday) – at Tennessee – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

2/28 (Tuesday) – at Mississippi State – 9 p.m. – SEC Network

3/4 (Saturday) – vs. Georgia – 1 p.m. – SEC Network

3/8-12 – SEC Tournament (Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.)

home games in BOLD

neutral site in ITALICS