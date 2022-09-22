Annual ‘Butterfly Release’ honors ovarian cancer victims, survivors

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The annual Cathy B. Novinger butterfly release for ovarian cancer took place at the state house Thursday afternoon.

A crowd gathered downtown Columbia to honor women lost or affected by ovarian cancer. The names of women from here in South Carolina were read allowed and the meaning behind the butterfly release were also read during the event.

Many of those who attended the event paid for butterflies ahead of the event, buying them in honor of a friend or loved one who experience Ovarian Cancer so they could release the insect during the ceremony held each year by the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of central South Carolina.

If you didn’t have the chance to go to Thursday’s event you can register for some of the organizations upcoming events. The Teal Day 5K run/walk is set for September 24, 2022. You can sign up by clicking on the link provided HERE