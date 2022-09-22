Biden delivers rebuke of Vladimir Putin at United Nations

President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations in New York Wednesday and he did not hold back his criticism of Vladimir Putin as the Russian President ramps up the war in Ukraine

In his speech, Biden said Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.”

The speech follows Putin’s latest threat of a nuclear response despite repeated warnings from the U.S. and Nato against it.

Biden says Putin has “shamelessly” violated the UN Charter by committing atrocities in Ukraine.