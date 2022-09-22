Crimestoppers offering $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in unsolved murder

SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is asking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for the homicide of Jonathan Priester
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is asking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a homicide.

Jonathan Priester was found deceased behind an abandoned resident on Wilson Street in Allendale, SC, say authorities.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that has any information that can lead to an arrest.

Individuals will remain anonymous. Call (843)- 554-1111.

