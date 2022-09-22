Crimestoppers offering $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in unsolved murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is asking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a homicide.

Jonathan Priester was found deceased behind an abandoned resident on Wilson Street in Allendale, SC, say authorities.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that has any information that can lead to an arrest.

Individuals will remain anonymous. Call (843)- 554-1111.