Midlands Mugshots September 21

6/27

CALDWELL, NATHAN THOMAS

DRUGS / POSS. OF 28G (1 OZ) OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR 10G OR LESS OF HASH - 1ST OFFENSE MINOR / PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF BEER OR WINE BY MINOR CIGARETTE / PUCHASE, ATTEMPT TO PURCHASE OR ATTEMPT TO POSSESS OR POSSESSION OF TOBACCO PRODUCT BY A MINOR (NON-CRIMINAL)