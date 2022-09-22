NCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Jollystreet Road

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 23 year-old Rondarius Rasheed Davis for a July 6 shooting incident that occurred on Jollystreet Road.

Authorities say Davis was charged for attempted murder after shooting at a vehicle on Jollystreet Road, toward Hwy 773. The driver of the vehicle, a 22 year-old male and his 21 year-old female passenger, were unharmed, deputies say.

Police were able to locate Davis after looking at forensic evidence. He was served with arrest warrants for attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a violent offender.