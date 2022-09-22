New legal setback for former President Trump

An appeals court has just handed the Justice Department a victory in the battle over documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

The decision comes just hours after New York’s Attorney General filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his family in a separate case and now, Trump is responding.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports.