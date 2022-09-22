RCSD: Mother and boyfriend arrested for 4 month-olds death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a mother and her boyfriend after they determined the death of her 4 month-old baby a homicide. The mother stated that her boyfriend was watching the newborn at the time of death.

Deputies say they responded to a local hospital after staff reported the unresponsive 4-month-old baby.

Authorities say they found the baby with bruises on its back, arms, legs, and ears. The newborn was placed on life support and later pronounced brain dead on Sept.8.

Coker alleged he called EMS after waking up to find the baby unresponsive. An autopsy revealed that the child had an acute rib fracture, and severe brain and eye hemorrhaging.

Authorities charged the mother, Cassandra Clout, 27, with unlawful conduct toward a child, and Philip Coker, 34, with homicide by child abuse.