Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies say they have arrested a man in a recent convenience store break-in.

Investigators say on September 5th James Pierce broke into the Yogi Stop on Broad St. and stole cash, alcohol, and tobacco products.

The incident was recorded on the store’s surveillance camera.

This is not Pierce’s first brush with the law.

He was charged with burglary in August of 2021.