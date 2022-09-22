Three arrested in drive-by shooting investigation

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter county deputies say two men and a juvenile are in custody in connection with a series of drive-by shootings.

Investigators say on September 19th deputies pulled over a car matching the description of one used in the shootings.

Deputies say the car was confirmed to have been stolen and Antoine Price, Deaontey Cover and a juvenile were detained.

Inside the car, deputies say they found drugs and a gun similar to one believed to have been used in a recent shooting.