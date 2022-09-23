Research says tea drinking lowers risk of Type 2 diabetes

CNN—According to research, drinking at least four cups of black, green or oolong teas each day has been linked with a 17% lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over an average period of 10 years.

One of the researchers says he would suggest people consume tea on a daily basis since only sufficient tea consumption can show clinical effects.