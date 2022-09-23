Senator Lindsey Graham threatens to take fight over testifying to U.S. Supreme Court

CNN— Senator Lindsey Graham is threatening to take his fight to avoid testifying in front of a Georgia grand jury to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a court filing Thursday, Graham’s legal team is asking the 11th circuit court of appeals to block a lower court order for him to testify.

At the same time, the attorneys are asking if the court does not grant the motion, they will seek an emergency stay at the Supreme Court.

The Trump ally is being investigated by the Fulton County District Attorney for election interference.

Along with the former president, Senator Graham made calls to Georgia election officials in an attempt to overturn election results.

Graham claims he was within his rights as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time.