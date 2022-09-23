Sumter police searching for missing teen

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter are searching for a 16 year old girl who has not been seen since Monday.

Investigators say Kenya Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Dr. area.

Police say she was expected to return home but did not.

She is 5’7″ and about 190 pounds.

She has red dread locks and was last seen wearing a pink pajama top and shorts.

If you know where she is call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.