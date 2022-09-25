Columbia police officer passes away during fitness training assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A police officer passed away after a physical fitness training assessment, according Columbia Police Department.

The police department announced Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill.

He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

According to police, MPO Owens Riley is a Columbia native has served with CPD for the past 7 ½ years and was most recently assigned as a patrol officer in Metro Region. Prior to his law enforcement career with CPD, Owens Riley served with distinction with the United States Marine Corps.

Funeral arrangements remain in process.