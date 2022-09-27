Amazon offers ‘Prime Early Access’ for holiday shoppers

The online retailer, Amazon is getting a big jump on the holiday shopping season.

the company is rolling out what it calls “Prime Early Access” sale which is also being dubbed ‘Prime Day 2’

The doorbuster deals will be similar to their already well known ‘Prime Days’ shopping event that offers 3 days of sales right after Thanksgiving.

Amazon says it will offer deals on hundreds of thousands of items to all of its prime members.

The sale is set for October 11th and 12th for shoppers in 15 countries around the world.

To find out more about the holiday deals you can click on a link to their site

HERE