Hurricane changes high school football schedule
Hurricane Ian is forcing changes this week to the high school football schedule. The following is a new schedule for week six.
Wednesday
Sumter at Socastee, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire at Newberry, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Gray Collegiate at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
New Hope at Ben Lippen, 7 p.m.
River Bluff at White Knoll, 7 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.
Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond, 7 p.m.
Augusta Christian at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lexington at Chapin, 7 p.m.
AC Flora at Westwood, 7 p.m.
Pelion at Saluda, 7 p.m.
Gilbert at Lower Richland, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Camden, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Hill at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Mill at Blythewood, 7:30 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin at Ridge View, 7:30 p.m.
Irmo at RNE, 7:30 p.m.
Swansea at Dreher, 7:30 p.m.
CA Johnson at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.