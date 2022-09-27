Hurricane changes high school football schedule

Hurricane Ian is forcing changes this week to the high school football schedule. The following is a new schedule for week six.

Wednesday

Sumter at Socastee, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire at Newberry, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Gray Collegiate at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

New Hope at Ben Lippen, 7 p.m.

River Bluff at White Knoll, 7 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.

Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond, 7 p.m.

Augusta Christian at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lexington at Chapin, 7 p.m.

AC Flora at Westwood, 7 p.m.

Pelion at Saluda, 7 p.m.

Gilbert at Lower Richland, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Camden, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Hill at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Mill at Blythewood, 7:30 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin at Ridge View, 7:30 p.m.

Irmo at RNE, 7:30 p.m.

Swansea at Dreher, 7:30 p.m.

CA Johnson at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.